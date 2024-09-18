Police looking for suspect who attacked female MTA bus driver in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who reportedly attacked an MTA bus driver in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

Police released photos of the suspect.

The man reportedly walked onto a parked bus in the Wakefield section of the Bronx around 11:20 a.m. grabbed the driver and repeatedly hit her head against the bus partition, police said.

Police said the suspect ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

