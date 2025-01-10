Police warn of kidnapping scam targeting parents in Westchester County

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- There's a frightening and chilling new scam out there that targets parents and their kids.

It is showing up in the Peekskill School District in Westchester County.

Evildoers are claiming they've kidnapped children and want money.

They use AI to fake their kid's voices.

The Peekskill Schools Superintendent is warning that two families have received phone calls claiming a loved one had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom.

It's an old scam with a new twist. AI technology is used to make it sound like the call is coming from the supposed victim.

Jonathan Munson is a computer science professor at Manhattanville University,

He says voice samples can be lifted from social media feeds.

"If they have samples of the voices then they can use those samples to basically replicate the voice," Munson said.

Last month, the FBI put out a nationwide alert about the increasing use of AI to impersonate a close relative in a crisis situation.

In a demonstration from ABC News it shows how realistic a completely computer generated call sounds.

A hallmark of virtually any scam is to pressure the target to act quickly, which is why experts say it's crucial to take a minute to ask yourself, could this be a scam?

"That's the key to be able to take that pause and get that verification that the FBI mentions the first step is to verify the whereabouts of this person," Munson said.

Another safeguard is for families to have a password or phrase that they can ask for to prove a call is real.

Peekskill police are investigating the two incidents in the community while authorities spread awareness to prevent people from falling prey to the troubling trend.

