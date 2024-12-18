Prehistoric jaw, other bone fragments unearthed in New York backyard

SCOTCHTOWN, Orange County (WABC) -- A prehistoric jaw was found in the soil in a New York backyard.

The mastodon jaw, along with additional bone fragments were found in the backyard in Scotchtown, Orange County.

The discovery reportedly began when the homeowner found two teeth in the front of their property. Two more teeth were later unearthed just inches underground along with a piece of a toe bone and a rib fragment.

Researchers say the findings will help enhance the understanding of the region's Ice Age inhabitants.

The New York State Museum reports over 150 mastodon fossils were found statewide to date - about one-third of them in Orange County.

