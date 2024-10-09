  • Watch Now
Save big on the best toys for Prime Big Deal Days, with picks from plushies to LEGO sets

ByCarolina Zamora WABC logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 7:36PM
Shop our picks for the best toys on sale right now for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024.
creativeContent

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

One of the best feelings is saving big while holiday shopping, and thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, tons of top-rated toys are now on sale. Check out some of our picks below for the best toys currently on sale, with options ranging from plushies to LEGO sets that any kid will love.

Don't have Prime? Sign up here.

Looking for more deals? View our top trending deals for Prime Big Deal Days by visiting our round-ups like our Best Prime Big Deal Days deals, Best Prime Big Deal Days sales under $100 and Best Prime Day tech deals which will be updated regularly.

These deals expire tonight, so be sure to get your orders in now.

Best toys on sale now for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

LEGO sets

40% off
Amazon

LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit

  • $29.99
  • $49.99
    9% off
    Amazon

    LEGO Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set

    • $99.99
    • $109.99
      26% off
      Amazon

      LEGO Legoland Fire Academy Set

      • $19.97
      • $27.24
        39% off
        Amazon

        LEGO Marvel The Avengers Quinjet Set

        • $60.00
        • $99.99

          Play sets and houses

          37% off
          Amazon

          Barbie DreamHouse

          • $139.99
          • $224.99
            20% off
            Amazon

            DC Comics Batman Transforming Batmobile Playset

            • $47.99
            • $59.99
              44% off
              Amazon

              Fisher-Price Baby & Toddler Smart Learning Home Playhouse

              • $99.99
              • $179.99
                42% off
                Amazon

                Barbie Toy Boat Playset

                • $39.99
                • $69.99

                  Plushies

                  40% off
                  Amazon

                  TeeTurtle - The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

                  • $8.99
                  • $15.00
                    34% off
                    Amazon

                    GUND Pusheen Snackable Sushi Plush

                    • $16.99
                    • $26.00
                      26% off
                      Amazon

                      Squishmallows Original 12-Inch Poplina Purple Boba Tea

                      • $12.49
                      • $16.99
                        14% off
                        Amazon

                        Pillow Pets 16-inch Appa Stuffed Animal

                        • $29.99
                        • $34.99

                          Fun on wheels

                          40% off
                          Amazon

                          Ninebot Electric Scooter for Kids

                          • $149.99
                          • $249.99
                            40% off
                            Amazon

                            Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler Toddler Ride-On Toy

                            • $149.99
                            • $249.99
                              20% off
                              Amazon

                              Step2 Whisper Ride II Kids Push Cars

                              • $71.99
                              • $89.99
                                59% off
                                Amazon

                                Hover-1 Titan Electric Hoverboard

                                • $103.99
                                • $259.32

                                  Dolls and action figures

                                  47% off
                                  Amazon

                                  Baby Alive Magical Mixer Baby Doll

                                  • $14.60
                                  • $27.99
                                    30% off
                                    Amazon

                                    Spidey and His Amazing Friends Multipack

                                    • $19.49
                                    • $27.99
                                      32% off
                                      Amazon

                                      Transformers Toys Heroes and Villains Optimus Prime and Megatron 2-Pack Action Figures

                                      • $18.99
                                      • $27.99
                                        16% off
                                        Amazon

                                        Mattel Disney Descendants: The Rise of Red Doll

                                        • $24.99
                                        • $29.99

                                          Arts and craft toys

                                          42% off
                                          Amazon

                                          Klever Kits 4 DIY Wooden Race Cars

                                          • $14.99
                                          • $25.99
                                            23% off
                                            Amazon

                                            NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Arts and Crafts Kit for Kids

                                            • $22.99
                                            • $29.99
                                              25% off
                                              Amazon

                                              Bluey Window Art Suncatchers Kit for Kids

                                              • $11.24
                                              • $14.99
                                                21% off
                                                Amazon

                                                Kinetic Sand Mermaid Palace

                                                • $31.49
                                                • $39.99

                                                  * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

