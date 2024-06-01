Pro-Palestinian protesters set up new encampment at Columbia; demonstrations also at Brooklyn Museum

Marcus Solis has more on the new encampment at Columbia University.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters returned to Columbia University to build a new encampment amid the school's alumni weekend, about a month after NYPD cleared the university's campus of demonstrations.

Protesters began setting up new tents on Columbia's Morningside Heights campus around 7 p.m. on Friday, a smaller demonstration compared to the university's April encampment, which resulted in hundreds of arrests.

"People were attacked by NYPD and we're back. You can't break us, and that's what Columbia doesn't get," said Layla Saliba, a student.

About an hour later, campus security began removing some of the tents, but a few remained as of Saturday morning.

"Public safety tried removing some of the tents, but they just brought more," said Columbia student Ciel Wolf. "They even made it clear yesterday that the reason that they are coming back today is to prevent alumni from donating money."

The pro-Palestinian protesters are still sticking by their demands, and despite the summer break, they say the spirit of their movement is very much alive.

"Students have to take things into their own hands, we have to say this is enough. We have to pressure our universities, grassroots from the ground up," said Maryam Alwan, another student.

Wayne Miao is one graduate attending alumni weekend with his family. He says protesters haven't been disruptive, but there have been slight changes to the planned events.

"They took over the lawn and so we had to move over to Low Library. We went the reception and the dean made a few comments and that was it," Miao said.

In light of the new encampment, access to campus remains limited to only those with university IDs.

"We are aware of the encampment erected this evening and are monitoring the situation. We remain committed to hosting a successful weekend for our alumni," a university spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators made their way from Barclays Center to the Brooklyn Museum.

Demonstrators, around 4:30 p.m., came up Eastern Parkway and began protesting outside the museum's plaza.

According to the museum, protesters managed to get inside the institution, block entrances, and unfurl banners indoors and on the facade of the building. The museum also says that "there was damage to existing and newly installed artwork on our plaza, and members of our public safety staff were physically and verbally harassed."

The NYPD says 34 people were arrested in connection to the museum demonstrations.

The pair of protests come as Manhattan's East Side prepares for Sunday's Israel Day on Fifth Parade.

"It would be hard to argue that the circumstances around this event this year are not different from years past," NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner said.

As part of security measures, there will be checkpoints with metal detectors, surveillance via drones, as well as uniformed and plain-clothes police officers keeping an eye on the thousands expected to attend.

"The security measures are a little bit more increased from last year, but these measures aren't new," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Madrey. "If you come to protest, we respect your right to protest, but we will not tolerate any violence or disorder."

