Public school evacuated after crews strike nearby gas main in Jamaica, Queens

The gas main was safely capped and crews are working on repairs

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A school in Queens was evacuated Friday morning after crews struck a nearby gas main, according to officials.

National Grid said a third-party contractor struck a gas main at 179th Place between 90th Avenue and Hillside in Jamaica.

Out of an abundance of caution, the nearby P.S. 95 Eastwood was evacuated to another building off school property.

Both students and staff were evacuated safely, and the crews were able to control the leak and secure the gas service, according to the FDNY.

National Grid crews are now making repairs.

No injuries were reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

