Public hearings begin on redesign of Queens bus routes for 1st time since 1950s

QUEENS (WABC) -- The MTA will begin its public hearings on a plan to redesign Queens bus routes for the first time since the 1950s.

The proposed plan would create 15 new routes and eliminate 10 existing ones.

It's also looking to modify dozens of other routes.

Opponents of the plan say they're afraid of increased wait times, losing certain bus stops, and paying more to transfer.

The MTA has said it hopes to implement the changes by next year.

Wednesday's hearing will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall. The hearing will also be live-streamed on the MTA Live YouTube channel.

How to Register for the Public Hearing or Comment on the Plan

The formal comment period for the Proposed Final Plan will conclude on Friday, July 26. Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearing in person, remotely via Zoom, or telephone, are required to register in advance by:

- Registering online at https://new.mta.info/transparency/public-hearings/2024-qbnr-hearing

- Calling the Public Hearing Hotline at (646) 252-6777

- In person. Same-day registration will be available the day of the hearing. Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. and closes at 6:30 p.m.

- Speakers will be provided two minutes to speak

Comments may also be submitted online or via mail to: MTA Government & Community Relations, 2 Broadway, D16.94, New York, NY 10004. All written statements must be submitted by 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26. Comments received after that date and time will be reviewed, but will not be included in the official hearing record.

