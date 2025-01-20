7 people hurt after fire breaks out in basement of Queens apartment

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Seven people were hurt after a fire broke out in the basement of a Queens home.

It happened in the Astoria section around 2:45 a.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Other building residents were forced out into the cold.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

