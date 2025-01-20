BreakingAccuWeather Alert: Arctic blast follows snow
24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

7 people hurt after fire breaks out in basement of Queens apartment

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, January 20, 2025 10:25AM
7 people with minor injuries after basement fire in Astoria, Queens
Multiple people were hurt after afire broke out in a basement in Queens.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Seven people were hurt after a fire broke out in the basement of a Queens home.

It happened in the Astoria section around 2:45 a.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Other building residents were forced out into the cold.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED | California fires: Ways to help those affected by multiple, growing wildfires

A man walks past a fire-ravaged business after the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif.
A man walks past a fire-ravaged business after the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif.
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

----------


* More Queens news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW