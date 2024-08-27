NYPD vehicle t-boned by car in Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police say an NYPD vehicle was t-boned by a civilian car in Queens.

It happened at the corner of 65th Avenue and 108th Street in Forest Hills around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the officers were following a driver who committed a traffic violation, but had not turned on their lights and sirens, when a car slammed into them.

The NYPD says the officers' car had the right of way.

The two officers and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

