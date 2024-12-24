Man struck and killed while inspecting his car after crash on Clearview Expressway in Queens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- A man was killed on Tuesday after being struck by another vehicle after he got out of his crashed car to inspect damage, officials said.

It happened just before 8:50 a.m. on the northbound ramp of the Clearview Expressway.

Officials say the victim got into a minor crash on the ramp going westbound to the Long Island Expressway. When he got out of his car to inspect the damage, his car was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The man was pinned between the initial two cars.

The victim was transported to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car that struck his vehicle remained on scene.

The ramp from the Clearview Expressway going northbound to the LIE westbound was closed for the investigation.

