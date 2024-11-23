32-year-old woman dies after jumping out of moving rideshare vehicle in Queens

QUEENSBORO HILL (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman in Queens.

Officials say the woman jumped out of a moving rideshare vehicle on the Long Island Expressway.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the Kissena Boulevard overpass.

Police confirmed that the car was traveling eastbound when the woman opened the door and leaped out onto the roadway.

It is unclear what lead to the woman jumping out of the car or how many other vehicles struck her in the process.

The driver stayed on the scene is and cooperating with the police investigation.

ALSO READ | Surveillance video shows car fly down Brooklyn sidewalk

Sonia Rincon has details on the frightening crash in East Flatbush.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.