Fire tears through home, surrounding property in Queens

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- A fire tore through a house in Queens and the property surrounding it.

It happened Sunday afternoon on 6-24 159th Street in Whitestone. The FDNY reports 60 first responders were on the scene. They were able to bring the blaze under control just before 3:30 p.m.

One neighbor says he heard screaming as the family tried in vain to save their home.

"I heard screaming and then my mom was yelling at me to come outside and get the fire extinguisher. I came outside with it. The fire was way bigger than what a fire extinguisher could do," said Chris Anastiasio.

There is almost nothing let of the home except the shell. Neighbors suffered loss to their property, but all are breathing a sigh of relief that no one was injured and all pets were safely evacuated.

The family moved into the home about four years ago. Other neighbors were offering water and material support.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

