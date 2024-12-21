Queens tenants put pressure on landlord to move back in one year after fire

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- It has been one year since a fire displaced 250 tenants of an apartment building in Sunnyside, Queens - just days before Christmas.

On Friday, tenants are putting pressure on the landlord to get the building repaired so they can move back in.

The fire on 47th Avenue was sparked by a construction worker using a blowtorch.

A &E Real Estate said 13 households that agreed to temporary housing agreements will have them renewed for another six months. However, tenants want to know why work to fix their building is dragging - and they say enough hasn't been done to provide stable housing in the meantime.

A &E Real Estate is blaming an insurance company that it says took control of the rebuilding progress - and is slowing work to a crawl.

It says it has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene in order to get the process moving.

