Man arrested for making cache ghost guns in Queens Village home

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A man in Queens is under arrest and charged with making a cache of ghost guns in his home.

Police say four fully assembled weapons, ammunition, and gun parts were found on Wednesday. That is when Jonathon Diaz of Queens Village was arrested.

Police also recovered a 3D printer, allegedly used to make the guns.

Diaz could face 15 years in prison if convicted.

