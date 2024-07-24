Small fire breaks out at JFK Airport causing heavy smoke

QUEENS (WABC) -- A small fire has been reported at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Flames from the fire caused heavy smoke to cloud the Terminal 8 area.

The fire apparently broke out on an escalator in concourse C and spewed smoke through the terminal around 7:15 a.m.

About 100 people were evacuated from the area and taken to another part of the terminal and no injuries were reported.

While terminal operations have resumed, there is residual impact on flight plans.

The airport suggests checking with your carrier before traveling.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

