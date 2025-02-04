2 people critically hurt in apartment fire in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were critically injured in an apartment fire in Queens.

The blaze broke out in the Flushing section inside a sixth floor home around 12:30 a.m.,

Two residents were rescued and rushed to nearby New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition.

A firefighter was also hurt and was taken to the same hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

