2 people critically hurt in apartment fire in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were critically injured in an apartment fire in Queens.
The blaze broke out in the Flushing section inside a sixth floor home around 12:30 a.m.,
Two residents were rescued and rushed to nearby New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition.
A firefighter was also hurt and was taken to the same hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation
