8-year-old dead, several others hurt in stabbing inside Jamaica, Queens apartment

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An 8-year-old is dead and several others were injured after being stabbed inside an apartment in Jamaica, Queens.

Officers responded to an apartment on 94th Street and Sutphin Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an assault.

An 8-year-old boy was killed, and among the injured was a mother and father.

The NYPD is asking people to avoid the area surrounding 94th Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard due to the police investigation.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

