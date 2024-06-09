2 men, 1 woman shot in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Police were on the scene of a triple shooting in Queens on Saturday night.

It happened near 111th Street and 95th Avenue in Richmond Hill just after 9:30 p.m.

Police have not released information on what led to the shooting or if there are any arrests.

