Man charged in stabbing death of wife in Queens spa

A 25-year-old man is charged with murder after police arrested him in the stabbing death of his wife.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A man has been charged in the deadly stabbing of a woman at a Queens spa.

Police say Jiahi Ma entered the spa on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, Queens around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and stabbed his wife Jui-Mei.

Ma allegedly carried out the attack and stabbed Mei multiple times in front of customers.

Mei was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she later died from injuries that included at least one stab wound to the neck.

He is charged with murder, menacing, harassment and weapons possession.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing.

