Man charged in stabbing death of wife in Queens spa

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A man has been charged in the deadly stabbing of a woman at a Queens spa.
Police say Jiahi Ma entered the spa on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, Queens around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and stabbed his wife Jui-Mei.
Ma allegedly carried out the attack and stabbed Mei multiple times in front of customers.
Mei was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she later died from injuries that included at least one stab wound to the neck.
He is charged with murder, menacing, harassment and weapons possession.
Police have not said what led to the stabbing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.