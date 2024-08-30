Man robbed by 2 people at Queens subway station; suspects on the loose

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people who robbed and assaulted a man at a Queens subway station on Monday.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station on the No. 7 line.

Police say the 35-year-old victim saw the two suspects assaulting another man at the station.

When the victim attempted to call 911, the two people approached him and took his phone.

The suspects then tried to shove the victim down the staircase and chased him onto the street, where they began punching him repeatedly.

The attackers fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

