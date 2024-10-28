Teen girl dies, another critically injured in subway surfing incident in Corona

A girl has died after falling between subway cars in Corona.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A teenage girl is dead, and another is fighting for her life after falling off the "7 train" in Queens.

The girls were on top of the train when they fell between cars at the 111th Street station in Corona just before 11 last night.

One was pronounced dead, while the other was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

This marks the sixth subway surfing death this year. Just last week, a 13-year-old fell to his death while subway surfing at the Forest Avenue subway station, also in Queens.

Five people were killed last year.

