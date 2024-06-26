16-year-old girl killed, child injured by hit-and-run vehicle outside school in Woodside

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A teenager was killed, and a child was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run truck outside of a school in Queens on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at 46th Street and 47th Avenue near I.S. 125 in the Woodside section.

A box truck was making a right turn when it struck two people, a 16-year-old girl who was killed, and an 8-year-old girl who was injured.

The 8-year-old was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition, according to officials.

The truck left the scene.

The vehicle was located nearby along with the driver, who is being interviewed by police.

It's unclear if the driver will face any charges, or if they knew they struck the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

