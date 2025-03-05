Rally held in support of sanctuary city policies in NYC just before Mayor Adams' testimony

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A rally was held Wednesday just before Mayor Eric Adams gave testimony in a U.S. House hearing on New York's status as a sanctuary city.

The New York Civil Liberties Union, elected officials, and immigrants' rights advocates joined together on the steps of New York City Hall in support of the city's sanctuary policies.

They feel the mayor isn't doing enough to protect immigrant New Yorkers against what they call President Trump's "cruel and destructive mass deportation agenda."

"Mayor Adams should prioritize protecting immigrant New Yorkers instead of pursuing a shameful, MAGA-stamped get-out-of-jail-free card at their expense," said Donna Lieberman, Executive Director of the New York Civil Liberties Union. "New York's decades-old sanctuary laws have made the city safer, supported our economy, strengthened our communities, and made it easier for people to access vital services. Today's House hearing is Washington's latest play to bully cities that protect immigrants. The Mayor should unambiguously defend our sanctuary laws and remember he serves all New Yorkers, not his own interests."

The hearing follows the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee's recent request for the mayors of sanctuary cities to appear and produce documents and communications related to their city's policies.

"Since Trump took office once again, my family has been terrified of being torn apart," said Norma R., immigrant mother and member of Make the Road New York. "My young daughter is now in counseling trying to get help for her anxiety and my son constantly tries to think of different ways that he can help to keep our family protected. Today, Mayor Adams is testifying in Washington DC and we expect him to continue to sell out the lives of immigrant New Yorkers like me and my family to benefit his political agenda."

"Our Mayor continues to sell out immigrant New Yorkers, our legal rights, and public safety in order to save himself from legal trouble," said Chair of the NYC Council Immigration Committee Alexa Avilés. "His participation in Trump's hateful agenda is not only terrorizing immigrant families, we are at risk of economic devastation, as mass deportations could cost our city and state more than $22.6 billion in tax revenues. New Yorkers must fight together to maintain our legacy as a welcoming city and our constitutional protections as a locality that cannot be forced to participate in federal programs."

Those at the rally said New York's sanctuary policies have been in place since the 1980s, across leadership of both parties.

ALSO READ: Grandmother traumatized after man kicked her down subway stairs in Queens

Chantee Lans exclusively speaks with the victim about her fears of riding the subway.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.