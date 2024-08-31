Fatman Scoop dead at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

HAMDEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Iconic New York rapper Fatman Scoop has died at the age of 53.

The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by his family. The post read, in part, "It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop."

Scoop's tour manager, Birch Michael, on Facebook, wrote, "It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today. I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatman Scoop (@fatmanscoop)

Scoop was apparently performing at a venue at the Hamden Arts Commission Free Summer Concert Series on Friday night.

Video of the incident has ciruclated social media. Scoop can be seen engaging the crowd and collapsing mid-sentence.

News 8 in Connecticut reported that the rapper was rushed to the hospital, where was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help a grandmother get a refund after her cruise was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.