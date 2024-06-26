Rapper Remy Ma's son, Jayson Scott, arraigned on 7-count indictment including murder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rapper Remy Ma's 23-year-old son, Jayson Scott, and an accomplice were arraigned on an indictment in the 2021 fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man in South Jamaica, Queens.

Scott was arraigned on Tuesday on a seven-count indictment charging him with murder in the first and second degrees, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

His accomplice, Richard Swygert, who was also formally charged on Tuesday, was already in custody for the January 1, 2021 murder of 20-year-old Robert Williams outside of the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens.

Scott was charged for allegedly shooting 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux following a dispute on June 7, 2021, according to the NYPD. Richard Swygert, 22, was also charged in the same murder.

At the time of that arrest, Swygert was already being held on a second-degree murder charge in connection to the early August 12 slaying of 22-year-old Dominick Malivert, shot multiple times at the K-Show Bar on 138th Street in Flushing.

Swygert is connected to three murders within eight months.

Both Swygert and Scott were held without bail.

Scott faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of the top count and Swygert faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. The judge ordered both defendants to return to court on July 31.

