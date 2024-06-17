Rent Guidelines Board to vote on increases of up to 6.5% for rent-stabilized apartments in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A crucial vote is set for Monday evening on an issue impacting many New Yorkers: rent increases.

People living in rent-stabilized units could see their rent increase up to 6.5%.

A final vote on those increases is set to take place at Hunter College.

The Rent Guidelines Board will vote on proposed lease adjustments for rent-stabilized apartments, lofts, and hotels.

Mayor Eric Adams says the board has a difficult task: striking a balance between protecting tenants from infeasible rent increases, and ensuring property owners can afford to make necessary repairs and upkeep.

Here are the proposed numbers:

One-year leases: rent would increase by 2-4.5%.

Two-year leases: rent would jump again by 4-6.5%.

The public is invited to attend Monday evening's final vote at 6 p.m.

Protests are expected, but any disruptions will not be tolerated, according to officials.

