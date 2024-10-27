Rep. Tom Kean Jr. faces Sue Altman in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District

Anthony Johnson has more on the race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat challenger Sue Altman.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Too often local races are drowned out by the drum beat of negative advertising.

The race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District has become hotly contested once again.

Incumbent Tom Kean Jr. is trying to hold onto his seat in the House of Representatives being challenged by Democrat Sue Altman.

We sat down with the congressman to talk about issues impacting New Jersey.

"We need to lower taxes, we need energy independence and we need to have the backing of cops and we need to secure our southern border," Kean (R-NJ-7th) said.

In addition, the congressman strongly supports Israel and Ukraine. He also wants to see more fiscal responsibility here at home.

"The massive spending out of Washington DC over the last couple of years is what's putting New Jersey and the country in this situation of higher interest rates," Kean said.

Kean supports Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare and says fixing the economy is a priority.

"We need to fight for affordability and we need to have predictable spending levels in government that reduce inflation," he said.

Kean won the seat just two years ago after the district was realigned to favor a Republican majority. We asked his challenger Sue Altman about the issues impacting New Jersey.

"I think we need to codify ROE for women's reproductive rights. We need to make sure that it's not just left up to the states rights issue.... So, that's number one. On affordability, I mean, we need to make sure that there is vital and robust competition at every point of sale," Altman said.

The negative ad campaign has given her name recognition. Altman is a former basketball player who became a teacher and frustration drove her into politics.

"It is with the people of this district and my career. I have stood up against both parties when they've stepped out of line," Altman said.

