Group of teens harassed and attacked 62-year-old man on Staten Island, police say

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Residents are outraged after a group of teenagers chased down a 62-year-old man and beat him.

Two teens, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were charged as juveniles, police said.

"I saw the full video. This was not the only individual these two harassed and then threatened to attack," Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said.

A 62-year-old taking his daily walk through his neighborhood was violently beaten, police said.

"He was knocked down, lost one or two teeth, ended up in the hospital, will need surgery," Fossella said.

It happened last month at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Clove Road in Sunnyside, Staten Island

Local lawmakers gathered Monday morning to address the incident.

"I think all of us here believe that the actions you take as a teenager, whether they be violent or stupid should not ruin the rest of your life. But there has to be a consequence for criminal actions," James Clinton of the Staten Island District Attorney's Office said.

Surveillance video shows the 62-year-old victim walking along Clove Road being followed by nine teenagers.

When he got to the corner he made a hard left turn and ran across the street while the suspects chased him, video shows.

The actual attack happened out of the surveillance camera view.

"What has happened in this case has already been sent to family court," Fossella said.

In 2018, New York raised the age from 16 to 18 for an adolescent to be criminally charged as an adult.

Cases with an offender under the age of 18 are referred to family court.

New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton has introduced legislation to allow the existence of extraordinary circumstances and significant physical injury to charge minors as adults.

"Our District Attorney should be able to keep cases of violent crime such as gang assault that happened in this situation," Scarcella-Spanton said.

So far only two teens have been arrested.

"The vast vast majority, 98, 99 percent of the kids that go to our schools are great kids. So our goal in part right now is to isolate that one or two like the kids who did what they did a few weeks ago here and saying on Staten Island isn't not going to be tolerated," Fossella said.

