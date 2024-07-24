Residents rescued from apartment building fire in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters rescued several people from an apartment fire in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to 881 Fifth Ave. between 38th and 39th streets just after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.

FDNY officials say heavy fire was found on the second floor of the four-story building.

They say six people were treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

