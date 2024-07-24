Residents rescued from apartment building fire in Brooklyn

6 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters rescued several people from an apartment fire in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to 881 Fifth Ave. between 38th and 39th streets just after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.
FDNY officials say heavy fire was found on the second floor of the four-story building.
They say six people were treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.