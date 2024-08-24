This organization supports the families of first responders. Here's how you can get involved

NEW YORK (WABC) -- First responders are the first ones to jump into action in times of emergencies, whether it's running into burning buildings, confronting armed shooters, or rescuing people from terrible accidents.

They are constantly risking their lives to keep us safe.

Behind every first responder is a family and children taking on a unique set of challenges.

President and CEO of The First Responders Children's Foundation Jillian Crane and Lisa D. White, Deputy Commissioner for Employee Relations with the NYPD, joined Eyewitness News to discuss the important work the foundation is doing.

To find out how you can get involved, visit the foundation's website.

