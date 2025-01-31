'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne back on Broadway to star in 'Chicago'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Chicago" currently holds the title as the longest-running musical on Broadway, and for the next few weeks, it has a little extra razzle-dazzle as Erika Jayne of "Housewives" fame is back as Roxie Hart.

Greed, glamour, corruption and all that jazz: "Chicago" tells the tale of two women who turn their crimes into celebrity.

Jayne made her Broadway debut right before the pandemic, and now, one of reality TV's biggest stars is returning to the role she didn't get to finish.

She is ready to paint the town as Roxie Hart once again with a new perspective on Broadway's most notorious showgirl.

Jayne never got an official goodbye and that is what she is here to do. She reflected on what the world was like then and how much her world has changed since.

"I don't even recognize it, honestly, so when I left here in March of 2020, you know Broadway, well, the world was shut down, and then everyone lived through COVID, and then I lived through my own personal disaster, but I'm back, and I'm back on Broadway and Roxie Hart in 'Chicago,' and it's like a nice feeling," Jayne said. "I feel like, OK, I survived."

For those who don't know Jayne from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she wants the audience to know her Roxie is a hard-fought survivor.

"I speak from the heart, I know that sounds so corny, but it's true, and I think that some of the words that come out of my mouth hit really close to home," she said.

And she said those words hit differently now.

"Yes, they do 100%, after something like what I've done, been through publicly, and, you know, just almost how life imitates art and vice versa, it's kind of bizarre," she said.

Jayne said there is plenty she loves about Roxie.

"She's fast on her feet, she's scrappy, she doesn't back down and she's just kind of delusional, which I think serves her well, you know, and me too," Jayne said. "Sometimes you got to be delusional to make it these days."

And as far as seeing her name back in lights?

"It's a dream come true, I mean, I think all little girls that want to perform... that's really what it's about, every night, to be on stage is a privilege, and I don't think I'll ever get over that," Jayne said.

Jayne's run as Roxie has been extended through the 23rd.

And don't forget Broadway Week is still going on so you can get two-for-one tickets to see "Chicago."

Joelle Garguilo has more on Broadway Week which takes place from Jan. 21 to Feb. 9.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.