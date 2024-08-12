Sources: Robert Tucker expected to be named new FDNY fire commissioner

He has never worked as a firefighter, but according to the FDNY Foundation, his first-ever employer was the FDNY.

He has never worked as a firefighter, but according to the FDNY Foundation, his first-ever employer was the FDNY.

He has never worked as a firefighter, but according to the FDNY Foundation, his first-ever employer was the FDNY.

He has never worked as a firefighter, but according to the FDNY Foundation, his first-ever employer was the FDNY.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News sources say the FDNY will announce Robert Tucker as the department's newest fire commissioner on Monday morning.

Tucker was considered the internal frontrunner. He is on the Board of Directors of the FDNY Foundation and the Chairman and CEO of T &M Protection Services.

He has never worked as a firefighter, but according to the FDNY Foundation, his first-ever employer was the FDNY.

The announcement is expected at 11 a.m. on Randall's Island.

In July, Laura Kavanagh announced her resignation from the position.

She was first appointed to the role of fire commissioner in Mayor Eric Adams' administration in October 2022. Kavanagh became the first woman to head up the agency since it began nearly 160 years ago. Adams called Kavanagh a trailblazer.

