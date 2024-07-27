15-year-old boy found dead on train tracks at subway station in Rockaway Beach, Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was found dead on the train tracks of a Queens subway station early Friday evening.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. at the Beach 90th Street subway station in Rockaway Beach.

Upon arrival, officers found the unresponsive boy lying on the road bed of the subway station. Police say the victim suffered head trauma.

EMS also responded and pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how the boy died.

