2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree selected from West Stockbridge, MA

MASSACHUSSETTS (WABC) -- This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been chosen.

The Norway Spruce will be coming from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

This is the first tree to hail from the state since 1959.

The 74-foot tall tree will be cut down next week and begin its journey to Midtown.

It will be wrapped with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

The tree will be lit on Wednesday, December 4th.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display until mid-January 2025.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.