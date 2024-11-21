Rockland County corrections officer accused of possessing tons of child pornography: DA

Marcus Solis has more on the arrest of Daniel Dworkin.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A corrections officer has been charged after being accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

Daniel Dworkin, 44, was arrested on Thursday while he was on his way to work at the Rockland County Jail.

"The charges against this individual are deeply disturbing, particularly given his position of public trust," said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh. "Those who exploit or endanger children will be held fully accountable for their actions."

Dworkin is an 18-year veteran of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, and currently stood as Sergeant and Head of the Superior Officers Council -- the union representing the top brass in the corrections division.

"Through the internet providers, they put a tag on each image," Walsh said. "That tag can be tracked."

Prosecutors say since March, Dworkin uploaded 51 different digital photos and videos to his computer of female children under the age of 16 engaged in sexual performances.

The investigation into Dworkin began when the state police contacted the Rockland DA's ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children Unit).

"It's one of the things that I think most important for this office and law enforcement to do, is to protect the children of Rockland County and the state of New York," Walsh said.

Dworkin has been suspended without pay.

He plead not guilty, and is on $500,000 cash/$1 million bond.

