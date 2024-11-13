Long Island police detective accused in hate crime attack in Manorville

MANORVILE, Long Island (WABC) -- A police detective on Long Island is facing charges and accused of harassing a man due to his race.

The incident happened Nov. 3 on the corner of Sylvan Court and Weeks Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police say a subcontractor for a cell company was working in a GMC Terrain when he was approached by a man who asked what he was doing.

That man identified himself as a law enforcement officer and refused to look at the worker's credentials.

Authorities say he then kicked the GMC, causing damage, ripped off a light on top of the vehicle and threw it at the worker, who is Black, while using a racial slur.

John Murphy, 40, of Manorville, who is a Rockville Centre Police Department detective, was later arrested and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney released the following statement:

"The victim here was just trying to do his job, when the defendant allegedly harassed him and damaged his vehicle. To make matters worse, the defendant is a sworn law enforcement officer, responsible for protecting the rights of citizens, rather than violating them, as is alleged here. I thank the Suffolk County Police Department's Hate Crimes Unit for taking this crime seriously and following the evidence no matter where it led. Such conduct will not be tolerated in Suffolk County."

Courtroom pool photo of John Murphy, 40, of Manorville

