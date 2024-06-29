Roses, romance and representation: 'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran opens up in exclusive interview

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this episode of "Playing the Field," Gina Sirico sits down with the new Bachelorette, Jenn Tran.

Jenn shares some insight into representation as the Bachelor franchise's first Asian lead and how she stepped into the role.

They also discuss what you can expect from this season and how her expectations were met by the 25 men vying for her heart.

Jenn is open and honest about her personal struggles and growth throughout this process. She also hints at the outcome of her season.

Follow us now and never miss an episode.

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here