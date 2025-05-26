Despite efforts to control crowds, multiple stabbings, fights break out at Seaside Heights boardwalk

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple fights and stabbings have been reported over Memorial Day weekend on the Seaside Heights boardwalk at the Jersey Shore.

The violence came despite efforts to control the crowds, including at 10 p.m. curfew for those under 18 and increased police presence.

After the violence continued past the curfew, the boardwalk was closed to all people at midnight.

None of the stabbings have been life threatening and several arrests have been made.

Along with the curfew, police nearly doubled their presence, including support from the Ocean County Sheriff's Department.

