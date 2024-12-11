Crews repairing large water main break under Clifton Staten Island Railway Station: officials

CLIFTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break on Staten Island, according to officials.

The FDNY responded to reports of a water main break underneath the Clifton Staten Island Railway Station at Greenfield Avenue and Bay Street on Tuesday night.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) says crews are on the scene investigating and working to shut off the water and isolate the leak.

Service was not impacted since the break occurred below the station, according to the MTA.

Fire officials said they are checking the surrounding properties.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

