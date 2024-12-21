Snowfall totals from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow fell across much of the Tri-State area Friday into Saturday blanketing the region in white just in time for the official start of winter.

Here's a look at some Saturday morning snowfall totals from around the region.

NEW YORK

Bronx County

Mott Haven 2.0

Kings County

Midwood 2.7 in

Orange County

Warwick 4.8 in

Port Jervis 4.5 in

Unionville 4.2 in

Monroe 4.1 in

Greenwood Lake 4.0 in

Putnam County

Cold Spring 2.7 in

Nelsonville 0.3 S 2.5 in

Nassau County

Glen Cove 2.2 in

Hicksville 1.9 in

Massapequa Park 1.3 in

Syosset 1.0 in

New York (Manhattan) County

New York 1.8 in

Richmond County

New Dorp 3.0 in

Rockland County

Stony Point 3.0 in

Queens County

Little Neck 2.7 in

Elmhurst 2.0 in

Howard Beach 2.0 in

Jackson Heights 2.0 in

NYC/JFK Airport 1.8 in

Suffolk County

Dix Hills 2.1 in

Commack 2.0 in

Centerport 1.9 in

Islip Airport 1.9 in

East Quogue 1.0 in

Mount Sinai 1.0 in

Blue Point 0.8 in

Upton 0.6 in

Baiting Hollow 0.5 in

Westchester County

Shrub Oak 2.0 in

Pelham 1.5 in

South Salem 1.3 in

NEW JERSEY

Bergen County

Oakland 4.0 in

Montvale 3.8 in

Fair Lawn 3.0 in

North Arlington 2.5 in

Essex County

Essex Fells 4.5 in

West Orange 4.0 in

Livingston 3.4 in

Montclair 3.2 in

Maplewood 2.6 in

Newark Airport 2.2 in

Passaic County

Little Falls 4.0 in

Hawthorne 3.4 in

Union County

Scotch Plains 3.4 in

Cranford Twp 3.3 in

Westfield 3.3 in

Plainfield 2.8 in

CONNECTICUT

Fairfield County

Stamford 2.5 in

Ridgefield 1.7 in

Bethel 1.5 in

Fairfield 1.5 in

Norwalk 1.5 in

Ridgefield 1.5 in

Monroe 1.0 in

Bridgeport Airport 0.8 in

Brookfield 0.8 in

Source: National Weather Service

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.