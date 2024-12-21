24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Snowfall totals from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

WABC logo
Saturday, December 21, 2024 5:33PM
THE LOOP | NYC Weather and Traffic Cams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow fell across much of the Tri-State area Friday into Saturday blanketing the region in white just in time for the official start of winter.

Here's a look at some Saturday morning snowfall totals from around the region.

NEW YORK

Bronx County
Mott Haven 2.0

Kings County
Midwood 2.7 in

Orange County
Warwick 4.8 in
Port Jervis 4.5 in
Unionville 4.2 in
Monroe 4.1 in
Greenwood Lake 4.0 in

Putnam County
Cold Spring 2.7 in
Nelsonville 0.3 S 2.5 in

Nassau County
Glen Cove 2.2 in
Hicksville 1.9 in
Massapequa Park 1.3 in
Syosset 1.0 in

New York (Manhattan) County
New York 1.8 in

Richmond County
New Dorp 3.0 in

Rockland County
Stony Point 3.0 in

Queens County
Little Neck 2.7 in
Elmhurst 2.0 in
Howard Beach 2.0 in
Jackson Heights 2.0 in
NYC/JFK Airport 1.8 in

Suffolk County
Dix Hills 2.1 in
Commack 2.0 in
Centerport 1.9 in
Islip Airport 1.9 in
East Quogue 1.0 in
Mount Sinai 1.0 in
Blue Point 0.8 in
Upton 0.6 in
Baiting Hollow 0.5 in

Westchester County
Shrub Oak 2.0 in
Pelham 1.5 in
South Salem 1.3 in

NEW JERSEY

Bergen County
Oakland 4.0 in
Montvale 3.8 in
Fair Lawn 3.0 in
North Arlington 2.5 in

Essex County
Essex Fells 4.5 in
West Orange 4.0 in
Livingston 3.4 in
Montclair 3.2 in
Maplewood 2.6 in
Newark Airport 2.2 in

Passaic County
Little Falls 4.0 in
Hawthorne 3.4 in

Union County
Scotch Plains 3.4 in
Cranford Twp 3.3 in
Westfield 3.3 in
Plainfield 2.8 in

CONNECTICUT

Fairfield County
Stamford 2.5 in
Ridgefield 1.7 in
Bethel 1.5 in
Fairfield 1.5 in
Norwalk 1.5 in
Ridgefield 1.5 in
Monroe 1.0 in
Bridgeport Airport 0.8 in
Brookfield 0.8 in

Source: National Weather Service

----------


Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
