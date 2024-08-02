Police searching for suspect wanted in attempted rape in South Bronx

SOUTH BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to rape a 38-year-old woman in the South Bronx.

It happened near East 148th Street and St. Ann's Avenue by St. Mary's Park at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim was approached by the suspect who attempted to sexually assault her. She managed to fight off the suspect.

The suspect fled on foot.

The victim was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln and is in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue and white stripped shirt, black pants and sandals.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

