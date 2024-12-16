Training gym in Teaneck, NJ is teaching special needs students life skills and strength

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gym in New Jersey is giving its clients much more than treadmills and free weights.

Trainers are giving them the skills they need to hold their own in the boxing ring.

The special training in Teaneck is a space and place for young adults to be themselves and show they are capable of great feats of strength and durability.

The Different Breed gym in Teaneck offers special training for folks with special needs.

"The trainers are really good, I'm really surprised that this gym has in my heart had me really, have been really good in my life," participant Jason Toledo said.

The class from Hackensack High School works on high-intensity aerobics and drills under the watchful eyes of trainers who encourage and celebrate effort.

"They just need the opportunity to show, they just need to be pushed, they just need to be encouraged. And that's what we're doing here," owner Don Somerville said.

The school administrators wanted to see what it was all about and found out these young people have the hearts of champions.

"I'm out of breath, but I think it's amazing. This is the best part of my job to be able to interact and do things with our students. And seeing the impact it's having on them. I love it," said Superintendent Dr. Thomas McBryde Jr.

They love a good challenge and there is no quit in these competitors.

"It's nice to be here, I'm excited to work out and I like doing the treadmills and stuff and the boxing stuff," participant Lucas Solano said.

This was the brainchild of administrators at Hackensack High School who work to give everyone an opportunity to succeed as they move from high school into adulthood.

"The students get a high-quality workout. They do everything different here, they're in here getting high-quality personal training in here too," Director of Special Services Darius Pemberton said.

The gym provides health and wellness training in a comfortable environment, coordination exercises and they show off their skills and work with their peer group.

The class meets twice a week for gym training but they also learn life skills.

More than anything, this is an opportunity to have fun.

