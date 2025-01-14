State of the State: NY Governor Hochul to talk tax cuts, combatting crime

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address in Albany on Tuesday.

She is expected to announce a new series of middle-class tax cuts and devote a portion of her speech to efforts to combat crime and mental illness, including involuntary confinement of the mentally ill on the subways and streets.

Over the last week, Hochul has already outlined several proposals, including:

- Free breakfast and lunch for all students in the state

- $1,000 per child tax credit, per child under age four, and up to $500 per child from 4 through 16

- $500 rebates for millions of New Yorkers, depending on their income

- Free tuition to state and city colleges for students pursuing associate degrees in certain high-demand fields

The ideas have all been packaged as part of an "affordability agenda."

Governor Hochul has been under attack in recent months by politicians looking to challenge her in a Democratic primary and Republicans promising to unseat her in 2026. Among them, Rep. Mike Lawler, who will be in Albany to deliver a rebuttal.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

