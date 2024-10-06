Fire breaks out at sushi restaurant on Staten Island

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a sushi restaurant on Staten Island.
Flames started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at Oishii in Tottenville.
When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the restaurant. It took roughly a half hour to get everything under control.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
