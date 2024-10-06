Fire breaks out at sushi restaurant on Staten Island

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a sushi restaurant on Staten Island.

Flames started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at Oishii in Tottenville.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the restaurant. It took roughly a half hour to get everything under control.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | NYPD to maintain visible presence amid Iranian missile attack on Israel

Raegan Medgie has the latest on the counterterrorsim unit of the NYPD protecting religious institutions as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.