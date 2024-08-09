Heavy rain, wind causing damage as Debby's remnants approach Tri-State

Hackensack was hit especially hard; firefighters estimate half the city was flooded

Meteorologist Brittany Bell and Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke have the latest on impacts to our area.

Meteorologist Brittany Bell and Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke have the latest on impacts to our area.

Meteorologist Brittany Bell and Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke have the latest on impacts to our area.

Meteorologist Brittany Bell and Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke have the latest on impacts to our area.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Debby's remnants are expected in the Tri-State area on Friday afternoon, but heavy rain and wind are already impacting the area.

Downed trees are reported in some parts of New Jersey, and one has impacted service on a New Jersey Transit Line.

So far, MTA subways are running fine in New York City.

However, if you take to the air, expect some ground stops, delays and cancelations. Check with your carrier before you depart.

Track Debby as she makes her way through our area

Check your full AccuWeather Alert forecast

NEW JERSEY TRANSIT

- Morris and Essex Line is suspended between Hackettstown and Summit and also between Gladstone and Summit

- There is limited service east of Summit

- New Jersey Transit buses and private carriers are cross-honoring

AIRPORTS

JFK and LaGuardia Airports say they expect to implement their Ground stop/delay programs after 8 a.m.

JFK Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Newark Airport's ground stop/delay program is expected to go into effect after 12:30 p.m.

Newark Airport

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.