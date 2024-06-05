Crews cover street collapse in Greenwich Village with steel plate

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Part of a Manhattan roadway has been covered up after a street collapse on Tuesday.
News Copter 7 was over University Place in Greenwich Village as crews put a large steel plate over the hole.
Officials say the road started showing signs of a collapse around 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Crews are at the scene investigating the cause of the roadway collapse.
