Suffolk police searching for 3 men accused of vandalizing park named after Navy SEAL

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are searching for three men accused of vandalizing a park named after a Navy SEAL in Lake Ronkonkoma two weeks ago.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park.

Police say the suspects used spray-painted graffiti on a building and over a security camera.

The suspects, all in their late teens or early 20s, were seen driving a dark-colored Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department's 4th Precinct Crime Control Section at (631) 854-8400.

