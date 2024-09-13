Suffolk police searching for 3 men accused of vandalizing park named after Navy SEAL

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are searching for three men accused of vandalizing a park named after a Navy SEAL in Lake Ronkonkoma two weeks ago.
The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park.
Police say the suspects used spray-painted graffiti on a building and over a security camera.
The suspects, all in their late teens or early 20s, were seen driving a dark-colored Sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department's 4th Precinct Crime Control Section at (631) 854-8400.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube