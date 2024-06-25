TSA unveils new high-tech equipment to speed up screening process ahead of summer travel season

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Transportation Security Administration introduced some of its new high-tech equipment to speed up the screening process ahead of the busy summer travel season.

There are 11 new CT scanners at Newark Liberty International Airport in Terminal B, and 3D-imaging of bags will keep the security lines moving for travelers.

The additional equipment comes after TSA already reported record-breaking crowds for travel since Memorial Day Weekend. Newark airport has screened up to 72,000 on averagen a day since then.

"With this technology, it makes it easier," said TSA agent Erica Spearing. "It makes it easier, and I think it aids in having less bag checks."

The agency says nearly 3 million passengers went through security on June 23 -- the most ever screened in one day -- and they expect to break that number sometime this weekend.

"I've never had any issues with regards to security," added passenger Dawn Molloy

The TSA is reminding travelers not to pack liquids, gels, aerosols or creams and pastes. They are limited to 3.4 ounces. They also say many bags are searched because passengers pack water bottles. Those are also not allowed.

Also, guns are never permitted in carry-on luggage.

On Tuesday, the eighth gun arrest was made this year at Newark airport at Terminal B. TSA added to be aware of what's in your luggage and get to the airport two to three hours before your flight.

"We expect to screen 4% higher than we did in the summer of 2023," said TSA Federal Director for New Jersey Thomas Carter. "This summer, and summer 2023 For Newark Liberty International Airport was our highest ever. So we expect to beat that this year."

The FAA predicts June 27 will be the busiest air travel day of the year with nearly 54,000 flights scheduled nationwide.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube