2 arrests made, task force formed after dangerous street takeover in Islip

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A new task force has been formed and two people are under arrest and facing charges linked to an unsanctioned and dangerous street takeover.

It happened at a Sunrise Highway service road near Commack Road around 1 a.m. on Nov. 3.

More than 100 youth illegally shut down multiple streets and performed dangerous donuts feet from onlookers while reaching speeds of 119 mph -- and it all resulted in an officer being assaulted and dragged by a vehicle.

The goal of the new Street Takeover Task Force is for members use social media and the public's help to shut down the street takeovers before they begin.

The task force will include officers previously assigned to the highway unit, along with the Suffolk sheriff's deputies night team, to work with the police department's criminal intelligence bureau.

Both the NYPD and Nassau police are working with detectives too.

"Our sole purpose is to get ahead of them, deploy our personnel to the scene so that we're not endangering the public or our officers when we're encountering these types of situations," said Suffolk County Deputy Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney wants to ask New York state legislators to amend the law.

"We're going to ask them to change that so if they are convicted of a misdemeanor, we could seize and impound and forfeit individuals cars," Tierney said.

After Sunday's incident, police have taken custody of a charred Ford Mustang that was involved in dragging the officer before crashing while fleeing from police.

"Give us the legal authority, if they are found guilty to be involved in street racing or road rage, to allow us to crush that car," said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.

The alleged driver of that car, 21-year-old Dennis Kaprov, of Brooklyn, has since been arrested on a slew of charges.

Police also identified an additional suspect of the street takeover after his abandoned vehicle was located. Jordy Yanzaguano, 20, of Westbury, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful speed contests.

The officer who was assaulted and dragged has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Suffolk police offered a stern warning on Friday.

"Don't come to Suffolk county and participate in this type of behavior," Catalina said.

This wasn't the only dangerous incident. Last month, a Holbrook woman standing in a crowd was struck in a street takeover in Patchogue.

Crime Stoppers is now offering $500 to anyone with information on the planning of a street takeover.

