Reward offered in arrest of man who allegedly stabbed bodega employee who tried to stop robbery

Sonia Rincon has the details from the Bronx.

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance footage of the man wanted for allegedly stabbing a bodega employee in the Bronx on Sunday during a robbery.

It happened at the BP gas station at 91 Westchester Square at 1 a.m., police said.

Police said the suspect was trying to rob the bodega when the employee tried to stop him, the suspect lashed out with a knife stabbing the employee in the neck, arm and head.

Police said the suspect came out from behind the bulletproof glass and confronted the suspect not knowing the man would snap.

"The shoplifter pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times," Fernando Mateo, of UBA said.

The 25-year-old male victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospital/Jacobi and is in stable condition, police said.

The victim is recovering at home but is still in rough shape.

The victim who spoke with Eyewitness News said the attacker stabbed him repeatedly and seemed like "he wanted to kill me."

All over a few items police said had a combined value of less than 50 dollars.

Police said the suspect proceeded to remove several hats and gloves from the location and fled on foot.

The BP gas station store isn't a typical bodega, but the United Bodegas of Ameria came out in support.

United Bodegas of America is offering a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction in the stabbing.

UBA says the incident comes just 10 days after a 29-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a Bronx bodega on October 3rd.

"These senseless acts of violence have shaken the community, and UBA is calling for urgent support from elected officials and community leaders to prevent further tragedies. The UBA continues to advocate for the creation of Safe Haven Stores, ensuring that bodegas across the city are equipped with safety measures to protect workers and customers," A UBA statement said.

In addition to tips leading to an arrest, United Bodegas of America is also asking the state to help pay for more panic buttons for bodegas like the ones 50 stores got in a pilot program in June.

"The violence that has taken place in our bodegas is heartbreaking. We mourn the loss of Ms. Guyton, and now another innocent person is fighting for his life. We have taken steps to protect some of our stores, but this needs to be citywide," Radahmes Rodriguez, President of UBA, stated.

The victim said he isn't sure if a panic button would have helped, but thinks they're a good idea and is hoping the cameras that captured the images will help to get the dangerous man off the streets.

